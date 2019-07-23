Messy paint play for adults
Adults get chance to develop their messy side

People are being given the chance to relieve stress by getting messy with bottles of paint.

Jane Crane from Newcastle left her job as an IT Manager to set up her business.

She says throwing paint is a fairly new therapy which helps people let go of stress.

As well as making a mess, they'll also create a piece of art in the session.

