Teacher retires after four decades at school
Video

A special assembly was held for a teacher who devoted her career to one school.

Gillian Earl spent 42 years teaching children at Hill View Infants Academy.

She started her journey at the Sunderland school in 1962 as a pupil.

She said: "Never in one moment did I think I'd spend four decades within this school."

  • 18 Jul 2019
