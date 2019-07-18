Teacher retires after four decades at school

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sunderland teacher retires after 42 years at school
A special assembly was held for a teacher who devoted her career to one school.
Gillian Earl spent 42 years teaching children at Hill View Infants Academy.
She started her journey at the Sunderland school in 1962 as a pupil.
She said: "Never in one moment did I think I'd spend four decades within this school."
-
18 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-49037315/sunderland-teacher-retires-after-42-years-at-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window