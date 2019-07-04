The cafe helping people with a passion for cooking
Darlington's Café JJ helps disabled people with cooking

Café JJ was opened 12 years ago by a woman whose disabled son had nowhere to make use of his passion for cooking.

It is run by people with learning disabilities, opens up once a week at Darlington’s Clifton Community Centre, and serves about 90 people.

