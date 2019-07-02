Lionesses inspiring young footballers

Media player
Lionesses inspire young footballers in the North East
Girls playing football say they are being inspired by the success of the Lionesses.
Five of the squad who play the USA in the semi-final of the World Cup on Tuesday night are from the north-east of England.
Girls aged five to 11 who play football with the Wildcats on Wearside say watching the team has given them confidence because they can see how far it is possible to go.
02 Jul 2019
