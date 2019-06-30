Cocoon room encourages pupils to open up
A school in North Tyneside has created a safe space for pupils to talk and share their feelings.

Children at Wallsend Jubilee Primary School can spend time relaxing in the Cocoon Room.

The school says it aims to give young people somewhere to go when they are sad or upset and is an important part of teaching the importance of good mental health.

