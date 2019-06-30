Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woman tells of personality change after accident
Donna Phillips from Consett, County Durham, suffered a traumatic brain injury and slipped disc when she was knocked down by a car four-and-a-half years ago.
She does not remember anything about the accident in November 2014 on a zebra crossing in the town.
The mum-of-three said she is no longer easy-going and shy, speaks her mind, has "no filter" and can be loud.
She said living with a hidden disability is not easy.
-
30 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-48803355/woman-tells-of-personality-change-after-accidentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window