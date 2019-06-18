Homes evacuated after mobile crane explodes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rothbury crane explosion leads to evacuation
Eight properties were evacuated close to where a mobile crane exploded in Rothbury in Northumberland.
The county's fire and rescue service said the move was a "precaution".
No-one was reported hurt in the incident.
Police closed the B6341 approach road into the town.
-
18 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window