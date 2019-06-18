Homes evacuated after mobile crane explodes
Rothbury crane explosion leads to evacuation

Eight properties were evacuated close to where a mobile crane exploded in Rothbury in Northumberland.

The county's fire and rescue service said the move was a "precaution".

No-one was reported hurt in the incident.

Police closed the B6341 approach road into the town.

