Women groped while working as shot girls

Newcastle shot girls say harassment was 'part of job'
Three so-called shot girls in Newcastle have told the BBC that they were sexually assaulted by customers and paid below the national minimum wage.
They carried shots of alcohol on a tray around nightclubs and tried to sell them, and were told by bosses that being groped was "just part of the job".
Sometimes their earnings for the night were not enough to cover their taxi fare home.
The company in question categorically denies the claims.
21 Jun 2019
