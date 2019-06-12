Handmade wheelchair for disabled duck
County Durham school makes wheelchair for pet duck

A primary school has provided around-the-clock care for a duck that became lame after an illness.

Jimmy the Pekin Duck waddles around St Stephen's C of E Primary School in Willington, County Durham, in a wheelchair made from pipes and hoses.

The school is hoping to build a pen for Jimmy, who is actually a girl, so she can call it her home permanently.

