Antique bought for £10 sold for £50,000
A woman who bought an ornament at a antiques fair 40 years ago has bee left stunned after it sold for £50,000.

Carole Hussey, from Tynemouth, bought the 17th century Chinese water-dropper for just £10.

But at an auction in Newcastle it soon powered past its original valuation.

  • 22 May 2019
