Antique bought for £10 sold for £50,000

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ming water-dropper bought for £10 sold for £50,000
A woman who bought an ornament at a antiques fair 40 years ago has bee left stunned after it sold for £50,000.
Carole Hussey, from Tynemouth, bought the 17th century Chinese water-dropper for just £10.
But at an auction in Newcastle it soon powered past its original valuation.
-
22 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-48371741/ming-water-dropper-bought-for-10-sold-for-50000Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window