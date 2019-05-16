'My birthmark is my bat symbol'

Media player
Birthmark inspires Leon's YouTube bid to help people
When Leon Layton was little, his bullies called him "strawberry face" due to his birthmark.
Now aged 27, and from Ryton in Gateshead, he proudly wears a strawberry badge every day and uses his mark as the driving force behind his YouTube channel to help others.
16 May 2019
