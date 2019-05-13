'I was in a very dark place'

Video

A teenager who suffered anxiety, depression and ill health succeeded in getting her first job with the help of The Prince's Trust.

Eryn Woods, 17, from Gateshead, was predicted to get good grades in her GCSEs but her mental health led to her having to change schools and her education was affected.

She left school with one GCSE grade C but her potential was recognised when she joined The Prince's Trust Fairbridge programme.

It helped her to manage stress, build resilience and set goals.