What does Middlesbrough mean to you?
Video

We Are Middlesbrough: What do locals think of the town?

The BBC is spending a week focusing on stories about Middlesbrough and the people who live in the town.

We Are Middlesbrough will run from 20-24 May, aiming to bring the town's stories to a wider audience.

We took to the streets to ask the people what Middlesbrough means to them.

  • 04 May 2019