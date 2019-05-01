Stabbed man saved by roadside heart surgery
Footage of life-saving open heart surgery performed on the street to save the life of a young man is being used to help train other medical teams.

The man was stabbed in County Durham and had gone into cardiac arrest by the time a Great North Air Ambulance Service helicopter arrived.

