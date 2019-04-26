What is the North of Tyne Authority?

Media player
North of Tyne Combined Authority vote takes place
Voting takes place on Thursday for the new North of Tyne Mayor.
The new combined authority will cover Northumberland, Newcastle and North Tyneside.
But are people aware of the new authority?
26 Apr 2019
