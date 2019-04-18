Horsing around on the Metro

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A guide horse's day out on Tyne & Wear Metro training
A miniature horse which helps visually-impaired people has trained on the Tyne & Wear Metro to help his new owner.
Digby, the UK's first ever guide horse, has to be comfortable with trains and stations' surroundings as he'll be riding the London Underground regularly.
18 Apr 2019
