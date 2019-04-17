The man turning used coffee into mushrooms

Media player
Urban Mushrooms projects uses leftover coffee grounds
The Urban Mushrooms project is ran by YMCA Newcastle and uses waste coffee grounds collected from local businesses to grow the vegetables.
Based in Walker in Newcastle, the scheme is designed to help young people into work.
17 Apr 2019
