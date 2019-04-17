Man pushed down stairs breaks back

Video

Footage has been released of a man being thrown down a flight of stairs in a bar, breaking his back in two places.

The incident happened in 2017 when Bradley Aspin, 21 and Jermaine Allen, 30, got into a fight in Newcastle's House of Smith bar.

Mr Aspin was on a night out in Newcastle with friends when he got into a row with Allen, who had travelled to the city from Bradford.

A lengthy police investigation resulted in Allen being jailed for four-and-a-half years at Newcastle Crown Court.