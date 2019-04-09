Media player
The girls fighting racism through verse
A young writers' group from the west end of Newcastle have been inspired to make a short film as a way to stand up to racism.
Tessy and Angelica, members of New Writing North Young Writers, are part of the team behind Colour Blind, a short poem based on their real experiences with "every day racism".
09 Apr 2019
