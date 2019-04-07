Sword dancing final takes place in Newcastle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The dance that requires sword play

They use swords called rappers - but this competition is nothing to do with hip-hop.

Young teams have reached the final of Dancing England Rapper Tournament, an annual challenge involving a pastime originally created by mining communities in the North East.

It consists of five dancers who use "rapper swords" made from flexible steel.

  • 07 Apr 2019