The dance that requires sword play
They use swords called rappers - but this competition is nothing to do with hip-hop.
Young teams have reached the final of Dancing England Rapper Tournament, an annual challenge involving a pastime originally created by mining communities in the North East.
It consists of five dancers who use "rapper swords" made from flexible steel.
07 Apr 2019
