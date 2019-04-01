Media player
Video
Boot camp helps teenagers' resilience
Teenagers in County Durham have been taking part in a boot camp which combines physical activity and emotional wellbeing to beat stress, anxiety and day to day challenges.
They say top pressures include exams, social media and maintaining friendships at a time when hormones and emotions can run high.
The hourly sessions in Sacriston start with exercise and end with breathing techniques to help them take control of their feelings.
01 Apr 2019
