Boot camp helps teenagers' resilience
Teenagers in County Durham have been taking part in a boot camp which combines physical activity and emotional wellbeing to beat stress, anxiety and day to day challenges.

They say top pressures include exams, social media and maintaining friendships at a time when hormones and emotions can run high.

The hourly sessions in Sacriston start with exercise and end with breathing techniques to help them take control of their feelings.

  • 01 Apr 2019