'I just love this football club'

Video

Sunderland fan George Forster was worried he would not be able to watch his team play at Wembley.

The 92-year-old has been chairman of the Sunderland Supporters' Association for almost 50 years and has seen his team play countless times.

When the club heard he was struggling to travel alone to London to see them play in the EFL trophy final, they stepped in and ensured he would not miss out.