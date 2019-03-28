Introducing the cheesy chip pie

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sunderland cafe's cheesy chip pie for EFL Trophy final
A cafe owner has created an unusual delicacy ahead of Sunderland AFC's trip to Wembley.
Cheesy Chips - a favourite with Black Cats supporters - have been used to created a cheesy chip pie.
Craig Lynch, owner of The Hidden Gem, said: "It doesn't sound like it would be nice, but once people eat it, they're quite surprised."
Sunderland face Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy final at 14:30 BST on Sunday.
-
28 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-47739459/sunderland-cafe-s-cheesy-chip-pie-for-efl-trophy-finalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window