Winlaton arsonist accidentally sets fire to himself
This CCTV shows an arsonist who targeted farm buildings in Gateshead accidentally set fire to himself.
The man is seen pouring liquid on a door of the disused Riding Poultry Farm in Winlaton, before being caught in a fireball.
He then runs off with his arm and clothes on fire, which police believe must have caused serious burns.
The resulting blaze badly damaged the property, although no-one else was reported injured.
28 Mar 2019
