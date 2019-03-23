The barman living his dream pulling pints
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Joe Guthrie, who has autism, now works behind a bar

From a young age, Joe Guthrie has dreamed of working behind a bar.

The 18-year-old, from Blyth in Northumberland, has autism and was not verbal until the age of six.

Now, thanks to the kindness and understanding of his local pub's landlady, Joe's dream has come true.

  • 23 Mar 2019
Go to next video: ‘I’m 28 and I’ve never been on a date’