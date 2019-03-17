'This is stuff made of dreams'

Media player
Teesside medics carry out life-savings ops in Ghana
A team of heart specialists from Teesside have been to West Africa to carry out life-saving operations.
The medics from James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough, volunteered in their own time and raised funds for the project in Kumasi, Ghana.
In the long term, the team hopes to train local medics to carry on their vital work.
