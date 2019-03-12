Sunderland fan helped to get to Wembley

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sunderland fans help elderly supporter head to Wembley
A lack of technology skills meant that 87-year-old Alf Robson, a Sunderland fan, was worried he would not get to cheer his team on at Wembley this year in the Checkatrade Trophy final.
Then he met a group of fellow supporters at his local pub who made sure he was not left behind.
12 Mar 2019
