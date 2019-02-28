'Just ask someone if they're OK'

Video

The sister of a Northumberland teenager who died when he fell into a Manchester canal says her brother may still be alive if someone had asked "are you OK?".

Charlie Pope's body was found in the Rochdale Canal in March 2018 after he went missing during a night out.

The 19-year-old from Ponteland was in his first year at Manchester University.

Speaking for the first time since her brother's death, 18-year-old Daisy Pope urged people to look after each other on nights out.