Dalek artwork faces extermination
Video

Doctor Who: Village rallies round man's homemade Dalek

A family-run science fiction museum may be exterminated because a Dalek display does not comply with planning regulations.

Neil Cole made the model with his art students in Allendale in Northumberland but Northumberland County Council wants it to be removed.

In protest, residents have created their own homemade Daleks outside their homes and businesses in solidarity.

  • 25 Feb 2019