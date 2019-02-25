The rapper taking her rhymes into class
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kay Greyson uses rap to help the community in Newcastle

Kay Greyson is a rapper from Tyneside who now inspires the next generation.

She takes her skills into Excelsior Academy in Newcastle, and says the pupils do not realise rap teaches them future life skills.

Watch more on Inside Out in the North East and Cumbria on BBC One at 19:30 on Monday 25 February or catch up on the iPlayer.

