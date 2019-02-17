Cafe helps teach independence skills
The County Durham cafe helping promote independence

Young people with additional needs are being helped towards an independent adulthood by running a cafe in County Durham.

Once a month the Cheesy Waffles Project runs a cafe in Belmont community centre giving its team a range of roles to fill.

It includes taking orders, customer service, making and serving food.

Customers describe the cafe as friendly and professional, with excellent service.

