Car smashes into shopping centre in raid

Car used to break into Wallsend's Forum Shopping Centre
Burglars used a car to smash their way into a shopping centre before raiding a phone store.
They broke into the Forum Shopping Centre in Wallsend, North Tyneside, before stealing mobiles and other devices during the attack in the early hours of 29 January.
15 Feb 2019
