Car smashes into shopping centre in raid
Video

Car used to break into Wallsend's Forum Shopping Centre

Burglars used a car to smash their way into a shopping centre before raiding a phone store.

They broke into the Forum Shopping Centre in Wallsend, North Tyneside, before stealing mobiles and other devices during the attack in the early hours of 29 January.

  • 15 Feb 2019
