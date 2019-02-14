Sharing the food love on Valentine's Day

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hebburn Helps share the love on Valentine's Day
Hebburn Helps shared the love in South Tyneside this Valentine's Day.
Volunteers Angie Comerford and Natasha Nicholson wanted to make sure everyone had a special day so went to residents' homes to deliver a treat.
Recipients were given a meal, chocolate hearts, a Valentine's card and a rose.
-
14 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-47244923/hebburn-helps-share-the-love-on-valentine-s-dayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window