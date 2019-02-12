Burglar uses Pepsi to cover his tracks

Video

A burglar who cut himself breaking into a Pizza Hut returned to the scene in a bid to wash away the blood with a bottle of Pepsi, police have said.

CCTV showed hooded William Trotter, 37, smash into the Sunderland restaurant, where he stole a till, leaving splashes of blood around the counter.

Minutes later he returned and crawled back in to try and destroy the evidence.

But detectives were called to the break in at 05;30 on 17 December and found more blood splashes on a cardboard box.

Trotter admitted burglary at Newcastle Crown Court and will be sentenced later.