Singing lullabies to poorly babies

Tyneside musician sings lullabies to poorly babies
Musician Claire Tustin goes into a hospital in Newcastle to sing lullabies to babies.
The Lullaby hour at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital aims to help babies and children settle down and drift off to sleep.
She said some parents never get to take their children home and Lullaby Hour offers memories, taking minds away from clinical surroundings.
The service is offered by the charity Music in Hospitals and Care.
09 Feb 2019
