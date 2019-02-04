Women caught putting hair in pub pizza
Two women were caught putting their own hair in a pizza to get a refund.

After complaining at The Peacock in Sunderland, staff apologised and the women were given a £7 refund and free drinks.

But staff later realised the hair did not match any of the people working there.

CCTV footage showed the women pulling out their hair and adding it to the food.

