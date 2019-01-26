'I don't even know my blood type'
Men urged to register as blood donors

Health chiefs are appealing for men in the North East of England to give blood.

Figures show more women than men registered as donors in 2018, but men's blood is often more suitable for treating patients.

We spoke to Newcastle United fans outside St James' Park to get their thoughts.

