'I don't even know my blood type'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Men urged to register as blood donors
Health chiefs are appealing for men in the North East of England to give blood.
Figures show more women than men registered as donors in 2018, but men's blood is often more suitable for treating patients.
We spoke to Newcastle United fans outside St James' Park to get their thoughts.
-
26 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window