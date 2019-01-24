Magpies crest could 'sell for £30,000'

Media player
Giant Newcastle United crest for sale after years of storage
Newcastle United fans will get the chance to own a huge piece of the club's history after it was rescued by a furniture restorer.
Rob Etherson, owner of The Yard Makers in North Shields, plans on auctioning the 13ft (4m) long crest next month.
Experts anticipate it could sell for up to £30,000.
24 Jan 2019
