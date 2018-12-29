The dog teaching children about strays
County Durham schoolchildren learn about stray dogs

These schoolchildren received a special visit in their school assembly from Toffee the dog.

Last year nearly 1,400 dogs were found on the streets of County Durham.

In a bid to teach children and their families how to behave around strays and look after their own pets, Durham County Council and Stray Aid paid a visit to Bowburn Primary School.

