Night out sexual harassment tackled

Campaign tackles harassment on nights out in Newcastle
It is hoped pubs, bars and clubs in Newcastle will be safer with a campaign to tackle sexual harassment.
The Shout Up campaign is training bar staff to have the confidence to intervene if they see behaviour, such as touching or groping, which is making a customer uncomfortable.
The aim is to make venues sexual harassment-free zones.
28 Dec 2018
