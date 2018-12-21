'The world's happiest postman?'
Scott Richards says he has a few nicknames - the world's happiest postman and the singing postman among them.

He has done the rounds in Morpeth in Northumberland for 15 years and a recent social media post praised him as "fabulous".

He said: "It's absolutely great being a postman in the prettiest town on earth and I just couldn't ask for any better."

