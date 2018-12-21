Volunteers hand out presents to homeless
Volunteers handed out more than 100 Christmas gifts to homeless people in Newcastle.

In below-freezing temperatures volunteers from Destiny Streetworx gave out hot food and drinks as well as gifts.

The charity held a shoebox appeal and was inundated with donations of clothes, such as socks, gloves, hats, scarves, underwear as well as toiletries and sleeping bags.

