Christmas plastic workshop to help reduce festive waste
Cutting plastic waste has been a key theme of 2018 and Christmas is a time when the amount thrown away increases.
Emmajo Haslam runs plastic-free Christmas workshops for her community in Whitley Bay.
She provides information and tips for those looking to reduce their Christmas waste and use less plastic over the festive period.
22 Dec 2018
Share
