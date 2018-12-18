Santas ride for brain tumour research
Santas rode through County Durham as part of an annual fundraising drive.

The family of farmer Adam Forster, from Shotley Bridge, have held a Santa Bike Run every year since he lost his fight against a brain tumour in 2014.

It follows a promise from his dad Terry who told his son he would raise money for research into the disease by organising the event which covers a 30 mile route.

