Santas ride for brain tumour research

Santas ride in County Durham for brain cancer research
Santas rode through County Durham as part of an annual fundraising drive.
The family of farmer Adam Forster, from Shotley Bridge, have held a Santa Bike Run every year since he lost his fight against a brain tumour in 2014.
It follows a promise from his dad Terry who told his son he would raise money for research into the disease by organising the event which covers a 30 mile route.
18 Dec 2018
