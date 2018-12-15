'It's good to give'

Media player
Boy born with 2% of brain gives gifts to Newcastle hospital
A six-year-old boy born with just a small part of his brain has handed out gifts at a hospital to say thank you for his care.
Noah Wall, from Abbeytown, near Silloth, in Cumbria, had severe hydrocephalus in the womb and was born with 2% of his brain.
Despite a slim chance of survival he pulled through thanks to the Great North Children's Hospital in Newcastle.
As a thank you he brought hundreds of gifts for staff and patients.
15 Dec 2018
