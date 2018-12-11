Charity street party helps those in need

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
People's Kitchen street party helps those in need
"Never look down on a person unless you're helping them up".
Anthony, also known as Fuse, knows what it is like to be homeless on the streets of Newcastle.
He has been attending The People's Kitchen's annual Christmas party.
-
11 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-46528537/people-s-kitchen-street-party-helps-those-in-needRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window