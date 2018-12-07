'One of the saddest days of our lives'
Last Sunderland shipyard closure announced 30 years ago

The closure of Sunderland's last shipyard 30 years ago was "the saddest day of our lives", according to one former worker.

The town was once known as the largest for shipbuilding in the world.

Jim Baldwin said: "Our fathers worked in it, our grandfathers worked in it. And now, there's nothing."

