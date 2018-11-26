Hunt welcomes pardon for jailed academic

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Matthew Hedges: Jeremy Hunt welcomes pardoning
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the UAE pardoning British academic Matthew Hedges after he was jailed for spying was "fantastic news".
He paid tribute to Mr Hedges and his wife Daniela Tejada, who he said had been "incredibly brave".
He praised the work of the British ambassador and his staff as well as the UAE's crown prince and foreign minister.
But he said: "The truth is that we should never have got to here and we are deeply perplexed as to how it happened."
-
26 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-tyne-46346227/matthew-hedges-jeremy-hunt-welcomes-pardoningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window