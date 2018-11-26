Hunt welcomes pardon for jailed academic

Video

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the UAE pardoning British academic Matthew Hedges after he was jailed for spying was "fantastic news".

He paid tribute to Mr Hedges and his wife Daniela Tejada, who he said had been "incredibly brave".

He praised the work of the British ambassador and his staff as well as the UAE's crown prince and foreign minister.

But he said: "The truth is that we should never have got to here and we are deeply perplexed as to how it happened."