Magic show for pupils at vandalised school

Hadrian School gets magic performance after vandalism.
Hadrian School in Newcastle has been receiving support and donations after after vandals daubed graffiti across it.
Their story received thousands of shares and comments on social media, prompting many people to get in touch and offer help.
Magic Matt travelled from Wakefield to give a free performance at the special needs school..
23 Nov 2018
