UAE spy row wife 'can't fight alone'

Daniela Tejada: Foreign Office 'now standing up' over spy conviction
Daniela Tejada, the wife of British academic Matthew Hedges who was jailed for spying in the United Arab Emirates, has said she cannot win the fight to free him alone.
Speaking outside the Foreign Office, she said Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt had assured her "he and his team are doing everything in their power to get Matt free".
Hedges was sentenced to life imprisonment but always denied spying, saying he was carrying out research on the UAE's security policy for his PhD at Durham university.
22 Nov 2018
